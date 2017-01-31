Advert
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 12:42 by

Ine Van Cauter

Watch: If I won tomorrow's Super 5, I would ...

Pedestrians in Valletta tell us what they would do with €1.2 million

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tomorrow's Super 5 jackpot will be over a whopping €1.2 million. 

The bumper jackpot is among the highest ever recorded, with the record win dating back to December 2007 when a single player pocketed €1.29 million.

Times of Malta asked passers-by in Valletta what they would do if they guessed all five numbers correctly. 

Watch the video above to see what they had to say. 

