Watch: If I won tomorrow's Super 5, I would ...
Pedestrians in Valletta tell us what they would do with €1.2 million
Tomorrow's Super 5 jackpot will be over a whopping €1.2 million.
The bumper jackpot is among the highest ever recorded, with the record win dating back to December 2007 when a single player pocketed €1.29 million.
Times of Malta asked passers-by in Valletta what they would do if they guessed all five numbers correctly.
Watch the video above to see what they had to say.
