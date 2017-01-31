Wartime observation post survives the ravages of peace

A wartime Observation Post in San Ġwann has been saved from demolition thanks to a decision by the Planning Authority and pressure by Fondażżjoni Wirt Artna and the local council.

The structure stands within an area earmarked for modern housing. It will now be retained and restored by the developer as part of the planning conditions.

The federation said the post in question is an early war example consisting of a small observation turret built into an existing traditional Maltese rural building which in itself constitutes a fine example of late 17 or early 18th century traditional rural architecture making it very hard to spot from a distance.

It forms part of a line of similar defensive structures running from Ta’ Qali all the way up to Tal-Ballal, located at the back of the Victoria Lines built along the great fault which represented one of the main stop lines against invasion from the North-east during the war.

The foundation congratulated the Planning Authority and said it is offering its help for the restoration of the post.