Tomasina the turtle is rescued by fisherman

A fisherman has rescued a turtle which got entangled in nets, with a fishing hook in its mouth.

Nature Trust said the fisherman discovered the turtle off Marsaskala and immediately brought it to shore and handed it to the authorities.

"The chances of this turtle surviving increased because Lawrence (the fisherman) did not attempt to deal with the injuries himself," Nature Trust said.

It has repeatedly insisted that no one should try to pull hooks or other objects out of turtles' mouths.

The turtle is now in the care of vet Anthony Gruppetta. It has been named Tomasina.

The turtle rescue helpline can be reached on 99999505.