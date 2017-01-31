Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Libya is calling for more collaboration from the Maltese authorities to stop the ‘smuggling of Libyan fuels by Maltese mafia’, which according to Attorney General Sadiq Al-Sour is happening every day. In another story, it says that no action will be taken against hospital caterers after some 100 patients suffered food poisoning last month, because lab tests have proven “inconclusive”.

L-Orizzont says that the Nationalist Party kept under wraps an attempt which had failed for now party leader Simon Busuttil to become one of the vice-presidents of the European Peoples’ Party.

In-Nazzjon says that the apartment rental situation in Malta is going from bad to worse.

The Malta Independent leads with the Prime Minister’s address to a conference yesterday during which he called Malta’s recent economic success under the Labour administration an “economic miracle”.