Tourist rescued after falling off cliff
A tourist was rescued from the bottom of the cliff face at Qammieħ, near Mellieha, this evening after falling off.
The incident happened at about 5.30pm as the woman, said to be Hungarian, was leaning to get a better view of the area.
She fell onto rocks which were difficult to access.
Rescuers of the Civil Protection Department were on the scene.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.