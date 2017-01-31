Advert
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 18:25

Tourist rescued after falling off cliff

A tourist was rescued from the bottom of the cliff face at Qammieħ, near Mellieha, this evening after falling off.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm as the woman, said to be Hungarian, was leaning to get a better view of the area. 

She fell onto rocks which were difficult to access.

Rescuers of the Civil Protection Department were on the scene.  

