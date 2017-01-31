Advert
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 13:17 by

Edwina Brincat

Pensioner gets suspended sentence after heated row with ex

Accused promises to undergo rehab programme

A pensioner was given a suspended jail term today after he faced multiple charges related to a violent incident last Sunday at around 1.30pm in a private residence in Santa Venera.

Joseph Debono, 65, from Sliema was charged with the attempted grievous bodily harm of his former partner and her son, who were involved in the violent episode. The man was also charged with slightly injuring his victims and threatening them.

The accused was also accused of harassing his victims and being in possession of a knife at the time of the incident.

The court heard that the accused and his ex-partner had allegedly split up a few months earlier. On the day of the incident, an argument erupted between the two inside the woman's residence in Santa Venera, the court was informed.

As the argument escalated, the accused allegedly stabbed the woman and her son, who also happened to be present, with a knife.

The court, presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, acknowledged the accused's guilty plea. 

It was also noted that the accused had cooperated with the police and had promised to undergo a rehabilitation programme so as to combat his alcohol related problems.

The court declared the man guilty and condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for four years. The accused was also condemned to a fine of €120 for the unlawful possession of the knife. 

It imposed a protection order effective for three years and subject to a penalty of €800 in case of breach.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted.Lawyers Clint Tabone and Paul Borg were defence counsel.

