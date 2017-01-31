Norwegian PM in Malta on official visit tomorrow
Memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solbert will be in Malta on an official visit tomorrow.
During her visit, she will have talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and will pay President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca a courtesy visit.
The two countries are expected to sign memoranda of understanding.
