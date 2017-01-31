Minister Chris Cardona rejects brothel claims as 'fake news'

Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

Economy Minister Chris Cardona has denied claims that he visited a brothel while on an official government visit to Germany, calling the allegations "a prime example of fake news".

The allegation was made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, who in a post uploaded late last night said that Dr Cardona had been spotted at the FKK Acapulco club just outside Duesseldorf.

The FKK Acapulco club advertises itself as a 'sauna club'.

The FKK Acapulco advertises itself as a "sauna club", with services including stripteases, gogo girls and "30 fully air-conditioned top suites".

Ms Caruana Galizia claimed that the minister had been spotted at the club in the company of an unidentified "short and bald" man.

Dr Cardona is currently in Germany take part in a forum on the digitisation of European industry.

"This outright lie is another attempt on Caruana Galizia’s part to discredit and sully an individual’s reputation," Dr Cardona said in an official statement issued by his ministry.

The minister said that he would continue to work to attract investment and create job opportunities. He did not say whether he would be taking any further steps.

Last month, Dr Cardona's ministry was flagged by the Auditor General after the NAO discovered that the minister and two of his aides had charged a €758 minibar bill, including €438 spent on alcohol, to the public purse following a trip to Dubai.

A ministry spokesperson had subsequently said that the money would be refunded, adding that alcohol "is known for being quite expensive in Dubai”.