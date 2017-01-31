Karozzin driver pinned down by confectioner denies theft charges

Just desserts: the man was pinned down by a confectioner in Qormi. Photo: Shutterstock

A karozzin driver and soon-to-become father was today denied bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges related to five different instances of aggravated theft committed within the span of two weeks.

Kersten Catania, 25, from Marsa was charged with having on January 15 at around 4.40pm, committed an armed robbery from St Philip's Confectionery in Guze Muscat Street, Qormi. In the course of the robbery the accused, wearing a hoodie, had allegedly threatened the female sales assistant with a knife before making off with the cash.

READ: Confectioner holds thief until police arrive on the scene

Prosecutors said that four days later the accused, wearing a balaclava and a hoodie, had run into Brown's Pharmacy in Victory Street, Qormi, and snatched the handbag of a female customer, slightly injuring her and robbing her of cash and other personal possessions.

The accused was also charged with having committed two other aggravated thefts from Chukkas Water Polo Club in Marsa at around 3.20am on January 21 and again, just a week later, in the early hours of the morning on January 28.

The following day, at around 9.30pm, the accused allegedly returned to the same confectionery in Qormi, targeted in his first raid and, armed with a firearm and hooded, demanded cash from the teenage salesgirl. However, some fast and brave action by the shop owner soon put an end to the accused's spate of thefts.

The shop owner managed to grab the accused and, assisted by an off-duty police constable and prison warden who happened to live close by, held onto the thief until the arrival of the police.

The accused was further charged with having committed these offences while under a probation order. The court was also informed that the man was a relapser.

The defence informed the court that the accused's girlfriend was expecting a child and that his client was requesting bail so as to be present at this "once in a lifetime " occasion.

The prosecution however objected to this request, remarking that the expected birth was still some months away. Moreover, civilian witnesses were still to testify and the accused resided close to where the alleged offences had taken place, the court was informed.

The court, presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, denied bail primarily to ensure that the accused would not approach any of the witnesses who were yet to testify.

Inspectors Saviour Baldacchino and Kylie Borg prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was defence counsel.