Hunter photographs rare visitor
Eman Portelli, a hunter and member of Kaċċaturi San Ubertu hunters' association sighted and photographed this rare Olive Backed Pipit (Anthus hodgsoni) in Malta, the association said.
The bird is rare, even in Europe, that there is no Maltese name for it.
According to Wikipedia it spends the summer in Pakistan, India, Nepal, China, Korea Japan, Central Asia and Russia. Occasionally a rare vagrant is found in western Europe.
