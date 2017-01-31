Country 'shocked and disgusted' by Chris Cardona allegations - Busuttil

The country is shocked and disgusted by claims that Economic Affairs Minister Chris Cardona was seen in a brothel in Germany, where he is on official business, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said in parliament this evening.

Reacting to the allegations, made in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog, Dr Busuttil noted that it was being alleged that the minister was accompanied by somebody else, believed to be a ministry employee.

“If all this is true, this amounts to disgusting behaviour and the Opposition is expressing the people's disgust and shock,” Dr Busuttil said.

“Such disgusting behaviour needs to be condemned and, if true, then the prime minister needs to act.”

He added, however, that not much was being expected from Dr Muscat, who had retained his chief of staff and minister Konrad Mizzi despite them having opened secret companies in Panama.

The prime minister had also retained minister Evarist Bartolo despite alleged corruption by his canvasser, and Dr Cardona himself was retained despite the stories about how a hotel minibar was emptied by a ministerial delegation.

The country was being ridiculed and being made to look like a brothel, Dr Busuttil said.

“Our country is not a brothel and needs decent governance,” he insisted.

Dr Busuttil said those in government had no shame and no sense of decency and it was up to the people to restore a sense of decency.

Dr Cardona earlier today denied the claims and said he would sue blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia. The blogger stood by her stories.