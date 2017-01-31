Bus company breaks even, sees increase in passengers carried

Malta Public Transport, the Spanish subsidiary which operates the bus service, said today that more passengers are using the buses and it broke even in its last financial year.

The company took over the bus service two years ago and enjoys a government subsidy of some €26 million. It made a loss of €8.2 million in its first year.

Company chairman Felipe Cosman said at a press conference that the buses carried 43 million passengers last year, three million more than the previous year. Confidence in the service was increasing and complaints had declined, he said. 95 per cent of services are running on time.

The company over the past two years augmented the former Arriva bus fleet with 142 buses purpose-built for Malta's needs in Turkey.

The company is also planning to import specialised buses for its routes from the airport. They will have more luggage racks and USB ports.