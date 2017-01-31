Advert
Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 18:53

25,000 contraband cigarettes seized

File photo.

Some 25,000 contraband cigarettes were seized this afternoon in a raid in Fgura by Customs officers and the police.   

The Customs Department said it seized 125 cartons of contraband cigarettes containing a total of 25,000 cigarettes bearing no excise tags. They were stored in a garage.

 

