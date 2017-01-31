Wellness companies work together to encourage healthy living

Two of Malta’s leading wellness companies are joining forces to raise awareness about the relationship between a healthy body and mind.



Intercontinental Malta’s award-winning Carisma Spa and Wellness and certified organic food importers InCampagna Malta are working together to provide an afternoon of holistic wellness in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The two companies will be bringing together professionals, products, services and facilities which enhance wellbeing and help individuals achieve peace of mind.

On Monday February 6, visitors to the Carisma Spa and Wellness can use all facilities – from the Turkish hammam, to the indoor pool, sauna and steam bath, receive physical activity, spiritual, life coaching and nutritional advice by professionals, while being treated to the finest organic food, healthy juices and even organic wine.



Entrance fee is €15 per person. To book, call on 2376 5524, send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]. Follow Carisma Spa and InCampagna Malta on Facebook for continuous updates on keeping well.

Three tips for keeping your mind, body and soul healthy:

1. Start and end your day with a few minutes with yourself. Some call this time meditation. If you’re not ready for the term, find a comfortable place where you can be in silence on your own, ask yourself how you feel, express gratitude for all you have and the loving people around you and visualise your day (or the next if you’re doing this before you sleep) as you wish it to be.

2. Eat well, respecting yourself and the environment. Eat organically, food which hasn’t been interfered with and is as raw and unprocessed as possible.

3. Make time to groom yourself. Make a spa visit a regular entry in your weekly schedule and enjoy the luxury of the heated indoor pool, the sauna and the healing Turkish Hammam for holistic cleansing, while being treated to organic fruit, detox tea and vegan, calorie-fee chocolate. Allow your mind to cleanse itself by letting it roam and get lost in the silence of the relaxation area.