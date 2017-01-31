Power to the people

The Brexit referendum was ‘advisory’. Why? Because Parliament reigns supreme. It has long since separated itself from nonsenses like the Royal Prerogative.

Theresa May tried to resurrect this archaic feature to justify the decision to give no power to Parliament regarding the exit decision. The Supreme Court thinks otherwise.

Malta’s Constitution mirrors that in the UK in many ways. Decisions about policy are decided through the election process not by an unelected few who might govern by referendums.

Now we could all replace elections with referendums. Simply close down Parliament on some sort of a pretext, whether it is an unfortunate fire, like the one that engulfed the Reichstag in 1933, or by holding a simple referendum to abolish Parliament and the Maltese Constitution.

We can then have government-by-referendum where, each month, a Committee of the Great and the Good could decide the topic of the month: “Reintroduce the death penalty? Yes or no?” Should 50.1 per cent of the voters say yes, the committee would then decide who would suffer the penalty. Would it be recidivists? People who criticise the new regime? Journalists? Easy to see how the logic of the Philippines could permeate any country whose parliamentary democracy was unable to withstand a sudden onslaught of self-confessed murderers and tyrants.

So, please, let’s make sure everyone shares the same respect for the universal vote where everybody is a true part of the decision-making process. Let’s keep the referendum advocates at bay and instead use other older and time-tested means to safeguard safety, security and, most vitally, the rule of law itself.

May the power be with us all.