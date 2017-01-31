All is not well

Simon Busuttil, the leader of the Opposition and of the Nationalist Party, gave a magnificent speech in Parliament addressing the members of the European Commission that were here for the inauguration of Malta’s presidency of the European Council.

It was a magnificent show as to what the majority in Malta feels. However, I am convinced that these visitors, who, incidentally, rubbed shoulders with a Cabinet minister who opened a company in Panama, are in no way worried. It may also be that having a company in Panama. For these visitors, it is no concern of theirs. Quite a convenient solution.

Yet, it seems that these visitors did not notice any undue commotion in the streets and, with a sigh of relief, take Joseph Muscat’s word that everything is normal.

I do not blame them, they are not at all convinced that the people are unhappy. Busuttil should have held a demonstration so these visitors would start to believe his words.

‘Scratch my back and I scratch yours’ worked wonderfully for Leo Brincat and, unless something is done, these visitors will also ignore the Panama Papers scandal as they did when Brincat was allowed in against a massive negative vote.

Busuttil’s few words were to the point and must be followed by a show that will convince the European commissioners that not all is well.