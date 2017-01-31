All is not well
Simon Busuttil, the leader of the Opposition and of the Nationalist Party, gave a magnificent speech in Parliament addressing the members of the European Commission that were here for the inauguration of Malta’s presidency of the European Council.
It was a magnificent show as to what the majority in Malta feels. However, I am convinced that these visitors, who, incidentally, rubbed shoulders with a Cabinet minister who opened a company in Panama, are in no way worried. It may also be that having a company in Panama. For these visitors, it is no concern of theirs. Quite a convenient solution.
Yet, it seems that these visitors did not notice any undue commotion in the streets and, with a sigh of relief, take Joseph Muscat’s word that everything is normal.
I do not blame them, they are not at all convinced that the people are unhappy. Busuttil should have held a demonstration so these visitors would start to believe his words.
‘Scratch my back and I scratch yours’ worked wonderfully for Leo Brincat and, unless something is done, these visitors will also ignore the Panama Papers scandal as they did when Brincat was allowed in against a massive negative vote.
Busuttil’s few words were to the point and must be followed by a show that will convince the European commissioners that not all is well.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.