Sutton handed Arsenal draw in the fifth round

Non-League Sutton United were drawn to host Premier League Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup, yesterday.

The National League side earned rich reward for their defeat of Championship Leeds United on Sunday when they were handed a visit from Arsene Wenger’s side in the draw for the last 16.

National League leaders Lincoln Town will also face top-flight opposition as they travel to Burnley.

Lincoln have already beaten three league sides in Oldham, Ipswich and Championship leaders Brighton during their cup run.

It is the first time in the history of the competition two non-League sides have reached the last 16.

Sutton’s clash will see Arsene Wenger take his men to the 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane to play on United’s 3G pitch.

Elsewhere in the draw, Wolves’ reward for knocking out Liverpool on Saturday is a home clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Oxford, who also pulled off a giant-killing against Championship high-flyers Newcastle, will travel to Middlesbrough.

Tottenham, after surviving a scare against Wycombe, face an all-London clash at Fulham while holders Manchester United and Manchester City will make the short journeys to Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town respectively.

The final tie of the round will see League One Millwall, conquerors of Watford, host the winners of the replay between Derby and Premier League champions Leicester City.

Fifth round draw

Burnley vs Lincoln City

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn vs Man. United

Sutton United vs Arsenal

Middlesbrough vs Oxford

Wolves vs Chelsea

Huddersfield vs Man. City

Millwall vs Derby/Leicester City

Ties will be played from Feb. 17-20.