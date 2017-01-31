Juve boss Allegri remains wary of Roma threat

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri remains wary of Serie A title-challengers Roma despite watching his team pull four points clear at the top on Sunday.

First-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira settled a 2-0 win at Sassuolo, while Roma were downed 3-2 at Sampdoria.

Allegri said: “There’s still a long way to go and lots of points up for grabs, but we had to win today and we produced a great performance, especially in the second half.

“We created lots of chances and could even have got a third.”

Allegri confirmed that fans can expect to see more of the new attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation, which Juve unleashed to good effect against Lazio the week before.

“I’ll keep using it because it’s going well, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up on other systems,” said the head coach.

“The most important thing is still our attitude.”

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, reserved praise for Juve’s forward line.

“Our strikers showed their quality today,” he said.

“They pressed hard, kept the pressure up and fought for every ball. If that’s not there then you’re not going to win matches.

“We’ve taken three big points, especially given that Roma have lost. We just need to keep focusing on ourselves.”

Despite Juve’s dominance in Reggio Emilia, Buffon was called upon to make one stellar save as Alessandro Matri tried to follow up Matteo Politano’s effort.

“As I always say, that’s what I’m there for,” added the veteran keeper.

“If I want to carry on playing, I need to keep making saves.”

Sassuolo head coach Eusebio Di Francesco admitted his side were nowhere near good enough on the day to properly challenge the league leaders.

“We were decent at the beginning and managed to keep Juve at arm’s length but we weren’t a match for them,” he said.

