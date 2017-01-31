Hibernians agree to let veteran Cohen go

Andrew Cohen’s 25-year association with Hibernians is likely to come to an end today when the former Malta striker will be revealing which destination will be heading to after deciding to part ways with the Paola club.

The 35-year-old has fallen out of favour this season and fell down the pecking order in Mark Miller’s squad.

On Sunday, he played no part in Hibernians’ big-match against Birkirkara which the Stripes won 2-1 to stop the Paolites from leapfrogging Balzan into the top place in the BOV Premier League standings.

It is understood that Cohen has got the go-ahead from club president Tony Bezzina to seek pastures new and rescind his contract with Hibernians which expires at the end of next season.

Cohen’s availability on the market has triggered a lot of interest from various top flight clubs including champions Valletta and big guns Birkirkara and Sliema Wanderers.

Another club seeking to sign the veteran striker before today’s transfer deadline are Gżira.

The Maroons already held talks with Cohen who is keeping all his options open and looking to secure the best conditions in what is likely to be his last contract in his playing career.

Meanwhile, Hibs are expected to replace Cohen by bringing back Brazilian attacking midfileder Gilmar from Naxxar on loan until the end of the season.