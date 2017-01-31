Balzan’s Kaljevic agrees contract extension

Bojan Kaljevic

Bojan Kaljevic has signed atwo-year extension that will keep him at Premier League leaders Balzan FC until the summer of 2020.

The Montenegro striker, who left Mosta to join Balzan in December 2014, has become a key figure for Oliver Spiteri’s team this season, scoring 16 goals in 20 league matches.

The 31-year-old’s excellent form inevitably attracted the interest overseas but Balzan moved quickly to secure the future of their player by offering him a two-year contract extension which he signed a few days ago.

News of Kaljevic’s agreement to prolong his stay is surely a huge boost for Balzan who are chasing their first major domestic honour as this year they are marking their 80th anniversary since their foundation.

Balzan are currently one point clear at the top of the standings and also in the running in the FA Trophy where they meet Tarxien Rainbows in the quarter-finals on February 19.

Elsewhere, Mosta are expected to add another overseas player to their squad before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The Blues are currently in advanced talks with Joshue Ahoure, a 23-year-old French striker who was on the books of Grenoble Foot 38 last season.

Mosta are hampered by the injury to Cedric Hengbart who only joined the club last week.

The towering defender is facing a long spell on the sidelines after damage to his ankle ligaments during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Sliema Wanderers.

Hengbart injury

Hengbart’s injury could force Mosta to delve back into the market and bring in a replacement before the transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Sliema have completed the signing of Argentine defender Francisco Leandro Incorvaja.

The 6-foot-2, who played for Argentine club Ferro before his trans-Atlantic trip, is the second defender to join the Wanderers this month after Jonathan Pearson who joined from Hibs last week.

The Wanderers are also being linked with the signing of young right-back Marco Botta.

The 19-year-old, who started the season with Serie B side Ascoli, will be training with John Buttigieg’s squad but is more likely to feature for the minors team at first.

Gżira United have completed the registration of Argentine forward Carlos Alejandro Reyna who joined until the end of the season.