The Jacksons mark 50th anniversary

Motown legends The Jacksons: (from left) Tito, Jackie and Marlon. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Motown legends The Jacksons are marking their 50th anniversary with a show at Blenheim Palace.

In 1967, The Jacksons made their first recording sessions in Indiana for local record company Steeltown.

The band, known for hits including ABC, I Want You Back and I’ll Be There, are celebrating the milestone with a world tour and will be stopping off at the palace in June.

Originally know as The Jackson Five, the band now features four members − Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson − following the death of Michael Jackson in 2009. Kool & The Gang will be the special guest at the concert. The R&B act toured with The Jackson Five in the 1970s.

The show will be part of this year’s Nocturne concert series, which sees musicians perform against the backdrop of the palace in Oxfordshire.

Last year featured performances from Elton John, Jack Savoretti and The Corrs.

The 2017 event runs from June 15 to 18, with The Jacksons on stage on June 18.

Other acts are due to be announced.