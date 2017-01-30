Top Serbia centre Nikic to play for Exiles in summer

Premier League club Exiles Jetfreight have confirmed the signing of the current world, European and Olympic champion Slobod Nikic, a prominent member of the Serbian national team, for the new season.

One of the most decorated centres in the international game, Nikic, 34, is a five-times European and triple world champion.

He is also holder of an Olympic gold medal, having previously won silver and bronze in the Summer Games for a massive total of 11 medals for the national team at different levels since his first match when still 19.

Nikic currently plays for Hungarian side OSC Budapest.

His presence and contribution will surely boost Exiles’ chances of doing better in the local national league, having struggled at the bottom end of the standings these past few seasons.

This year, Exiles are marking their 50th anniversary since the club’s inception. They also extended their deal with the team’s main sponsors – Jetfreight – for another campaign.

Exiles already secured the services of a few local players to strengthen their squad with veteran Michele Stellini joining their ranks along with Benji Lanzon and Sean Xerri de Caro, all formerly of Neptunes, and Timmy Sullivan who previously played for Sliema.