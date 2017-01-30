Camilleri increases tally but Ortigia slide down the table

New Exiles Jetfreight recruit Slobod Nikic, of Serbia.

Steve Camilleri’s naphand of goals in three matches played in January did little to prevent his Sicilian waterpolo team CC Ortigia from sliding down the Serie A1 table after three consecutive defeats.

They lost 11-8, 10-8 and 11-9 to Roma Vis Nova, RN Savona and Bogliasco 1951, respectively, and now occupy 10th place in the 14-team table with 12 points from as many games.

CC Ortigia, however, have a game in hand over eight other teams.

Camilleri still leads his team’s scoring rankings with 22 goals, a total which has now been equalled by team-mate Damijan Danilovic.

CC Ortigia will face top team Pro Recco, Torino 81, SS Lazio and Posillipo, in that order, next month.