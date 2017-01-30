Valletta, Birkirkara, Sliema in race to sign Cohen

Andrew Cohen is set to leave Hibernians on Tuesday.

Champions Valletta, Birkirkara and Sliema Wanderers are among a host of Premier League clubs who are fighting for the signature of Hibernians forward Andrew Cohen.

The 35-year-old has decided to part ways with the Paola club after a 25-year association due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

Gżira United held talks with Cohen yesterday but news of the nippy striker’s decision to seeks pastures new has inevitably sparked Valletta, Birkirkara and Sliema to enter the race.

Cohen is expected to make a decision on his new club on Tuesday when the January transfer window comes to a close.