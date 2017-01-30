Advert
Monday, January 30, 2017, 07:28

Ta’ Qali race for Gary Neville

Photo: Wally GaleaPhoto: Wally Galea

Former England and Manchester United captain Gary Neville yesterday took part in a 10km run, part of the MAAA Road Running League, at Ta’ Qali. The 41-year-old, in Malta as guest of the local Manchester United Supporters Club, ran the distance in constant drizzle, making it home comfortably but still behind race winner Charlton Debono.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ta' Qali runners joined by football...

  2. Pembroke stun Hamrun to end negative streak

  3. Confident Chelsea see off Brentford in...

  4. Leaders Balzan throw away two-goal lead...

  5. Sport Malta Awards semi-finalists announced

  6. Liverpool suffer shock FA Cup defeat to...

  7. Stripes fight back to down Hibs

  8. Mosta beat Sliema to return to winning ways

  9. Serena Williams beats sister to become...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed