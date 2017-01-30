Ta’ Qali race for Gary Neville
Former England and Manchester United captain Gary Neville yesterday took part in a 10km run, part of the MAAA Road Running League, at Ta’ Qali. The 41-year-old, in Malta as guest of the local Manchester United Supporters Club, ran the distance in constant drizzle, making it home comfortably but still behind race winner Charlton Debono.
