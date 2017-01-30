Repetition the key to England rugby success says Jones
Eddie Jones believes using the same tactic of repetition that Donald Trump employs has played a key role in his bid to get England back to the top of world rugby. Jones says that repetition of a particular message has been key to his unbeaten record – 13 games in total.
“I just changed their mindsets, that’s all,” he said.
“My vision was that they should be more ‘English’, so I kept repeating the message in different ways. One day I put mustard on it, the next day I put sauce – but it was basically the same message.
“Yes, like Trump. The mantra ‘Make America great again’ – he repeats and repeats it. The Americans were pounded with that message.”
England’s Six Nations title defence starts against France at the Twickenham stadium on Saturday.
