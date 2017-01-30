Local sports results
Football
BOV Division Two: Birżebbuġa SP vs Għaxaq 4-1; Mġarr United vs Attard 2-1; Swieqi vs Żejtun Corinthians 1-2; Żabbar St Patrick vs Mellieħa 2-1; Marsaxlokk vs Qrendi 0-1; Siġġiewi vs Gudja United 2-1.
GFA Division One league: SK Victoria Wanderers vs Xewkija Tigers0-1; Victoria Hotspurs vs Xagħra United 2-1.
Girls Under-17 league: Gozo FC vs Mosta 1-0; Kirkop vs Birkirkara 2-4; Raiders Luxol vs Mġarr 1-1; Fgura United vs Tarxien Rainbows 1-9.
IASC League – Division One: Senglea Youngsters vs Burmarrad AFC 2-0; Ħamrun Liberty vs Mosta Gunners 2-1; Marsa Trinity vs Floriana Ajax 2-0.
Basketball
Men Under-23 league: Depiro vs Luxol 65-90.
Division Two: Starlites vs Gżira Athleta 56-82; Siġġiewi SN vs Marvels 66-46.
Women’s MSV Life League: Depiro vs Caffe Moak Luxol 59-62; Hibernians vs Athleta 65-67.
Men’s KO final: Hibernians vs Gżira Athleta 78-70 aet.
Handball
Girls Under-15 tournament: Aloysians vs La Salle 7-20.
Boys Under-17 league: De La Salle vs Seminary HMS 15-16; Luxol Maria Regina vs Swieqi Phoenix 25-22; Kavallieri vs Aloysians 32-18.
Hockey
HAM National League: Rabat Depiro vs Floriana Young Stars 2-1; Poiatti Qormi vs Lightshop Hotsticks 4-4.
Shooting
Trap – Greener Cup
1. Alvin Vella 20/25, 24/30, 29/35, 32/40, 38/50.
2. George Mifsud 21/25, 24/30, 28/35, 31/40, 36/50.
3. Brian Galea 20/25, 25/30, 28/35, 31/40.
4. Paul Vella 19/25,23/30, 27/35.
5. Nicky Carabott 18/25, 21/30.
6. Sean Rizzo 16/25.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.