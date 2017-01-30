Advert
Monday, January 30, 2017, 07:48

Local sports results

Football

BOV Division Two: Birżebbuġa SP vs Għaxaq 4-1; Mġarr United vs Attard 2-1; Swieqi vs Żejtun Corinthians 1-2; Żabbar St Patrick vs Mellieħa 2-1; Marsaxlokk vs Qrendi 0-1; Siġġiewi vs Gudja United 2-1.

GFA Division One league: SK Victoria Wanderers vs Xewkija Tigers0-1; Victoria Hotspurs vs Xagħra United 2-1.

Girls Under-17 league: Gozo FC vs Mosta 1-0; Kirkop vs Birkirkara 2-4; Raiders Luxol vs Mġarr 1-1; Fgura United vs Tarxien Rainbows 1-9.

IASC League – Division One: Senglea Youngsters vs Burmarrad AFC 2-0; Ħamrun Liberty vs Mosta Gunners 2-1; Marsa Trinity vs Floriana Ajax 2-0.

Basketball

Men Under-23 league: Depiro vs Luxol 65-90.

Division Two: Starlites vs Gżira Athleta 56-82; Siġġiewi SN vs Marvels 66-46.

Women’s MSV Life League: Depiro vs Caffe Moak Luxol 59-62; Hibernians vs Athleta 65-67.

Men’s KO final: Hibernians vs Gżira Athleta 78-70 aet.

Handball

Girls Under-15 tournament: Aloysians vs La Salle 7-20.

Boys Under-17 league: De La Salle vs Seminary HMS 15-16; Luxol Maria Regina vs Swieqi Phoenix 25-22; Kavallieri vs Aloysians 32-18.

Hockey

HAM National League: Rabat Depiro vs Floriana Young Stars 2-1; Poiatti Qormi vs Lightshop Hotsticks 4-4.

Shooting

Trap – Greener Cup
1. Alvin Vella 20/25, 24/30, 29/35, 32/40, 38/50.
2. George Mifsud 21/25, 24/30, 28/35, 31/40, 36/50.
3. Brian Galea 20/25, 25/30, 28/35, 31/40.
4. Paul Vella 19/25,23/30, 27/35.
5. Nicky Carabott 18/25, 21/30.
6. Sean Rizzo 16/25.

