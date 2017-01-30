Advert
Monday, January 30, 2017, 06:19

Il Trovatore – live from the Royal Opera

One of the greatest operas of the Romantic period, Il Trovatore, is being broadcast live at Eden Cinema tomorrow evening.

The first revival of David Bösch’s new production is conducted by Richard Farnes, and stars the Royal Opera’s international superstars Vitaliy Bilyy, Anita Rachvelishvili, Lianna Haroutounian and Gregory Kunde.

Verdi’s classic follows a story of passion and blood, love and vengeance, disaster and murder. The atmospheric and poetic staging by director Bösch puts the story of passion against the backdrop of war. Fire and snow in the landscape echo the cruelty and love of the story: soldiers and gypsies clash, a mother reveals a terrible secret and two men are engaged in a deadly fight for one woman.

The famous Anvil Chorus is just one of the highlights of Verdi’s exceptionally fine music, which captures the shifting emotions of the drama through impassioned love duets, fiery solos and stirring choruses.

■ The live screening is taking place tomorrow at 8.15pm. Tickets include a complimentary glass of wine and complimentary parking at the Eden Leisure car park. Special concessions are in place for those aged 16 and under. The screening is rated PG. For tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt or get them directly from the Eden Cinema box office.

Verdi&rsquo;s classic follows a story of passion and blood, love and vengeance, disaster and murder. Photos: Clive BardaVerdi’s classic follows a story of passion and blood, love and vengeance, disaster and murder. Photos: Clive Barda
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Casino-themed staff party

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Gasan Mamo supports Bjorn Formosa, ALS Malta

  5. New parish priest for Paola church

  6. Lina Thake

  7. PKF holds artistic New Year reception

  8. 80 years of postal history in Żejtun

  9. Winners of Bike2Work campaign

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed