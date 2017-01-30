Il Trovatore – live from the Royal Opera

One of the greatest operas of the Romantic period, Il Trovatore, is being broadcast live at Eden Cinema tomorrow evening.

The first revival of David Bösch’s new production is conducted by Richard Farnes, and stars the Royal Opera’s international superstars Vitaliy Bilyy, Anita Rachvelishvili, Lianna Haroutounian and Gregory Kunde.

Verdi’s classic follows a story of passion and blood, love and vengeance, disaster and murder. The atmospheric and poetic staging by director Bösch puts the story of passion against the backdrop of war. Fire and snow in the landscape echo the cruelty and love of the story: soldiers and gypsies clash, a mother reveals a terrible secret and two men are engaged in a deadly fight for one woman.

The famous Anvil Chorus is just one of the highlights of Verdi’s exceptionally fine music, which captures the shifting emotions of the drama through impassioned love duets, fiery solos and stirring choruses.

■ The live screening is taking place tomorrow at 8.15pm. Tickets include a complimentary glass of wine and complimentary parking at the Eden Leisure car park. Special concessions are in place for those aged 16 and under. The screening is rated PG. For tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt or get them directly from the Eden Cinema box office.