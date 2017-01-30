Extremism and the media

A public lecture is being held on Wednesday to discuss the role that mainstream and social media play as channels of violent and explicit content.

Addressed by Juliette Shedd, Associate Dean at the School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution of the George Mason University in Virginia, the talk will analyse the connection between the violent actors and the journalists and bloggers that cover them.

Media is often used strategically to overwhelm the public with terroristic threats. The lecture will explore these relationships and provide tools for media consumers to interpret what they see in the media.

Moreover, the session aims to educate the public to look at the broader context of journalistic and psychological mechanisms that contribute to this effect.

■ The lecture is being organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and is being held on Wednesday at 6pm at the President’s Kitchen Garden in Attard. For more information, visit www.pfws.org.mt or call 2148 4622.