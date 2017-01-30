Exhibition of Chinese paper art

Characters from Chinese Opera by Zhou Guang

These are the last few days to take in an exhibition that details the delicate art of Chinese paper-cutting.

A legacy of exquisite craftsmanship which has absorbed and perpetuated myriad elements of China’s folklore and cultures, the origins of this art can be traced back to the sixth century AD.

With the passage of time, the methodology of production changed, namely the additional use of engraved woodblocks and watermark colouring to produce imprints. Consequently, carving with a sharp knife replaced cutting with scissors in the creation of the Yuxian papercuts, as they are known today, adding to the charm of these ornate window designs with their characteristic translucent texture.

The spectrum of themes includes “Flowers, Birds and Beasts”, “Fish, Insects, Valuable and Domesticated Animals”, “Mountain, Water and Tree Scenery”, “Pavilions and Pagodas”, “Scenes from Classic Operas”, “Variety of Foodstuff” and “Customs and Daily Life”.

Paper-cutting art continues to thrive to this day and recently received worldwide recognition of the highest prestige, with inclusion in the Representative List of Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Nowadays, paper-cutting is also a widely-popular pastime and often used for educational programmes, community classes, cultural activities and art exhibitions.

■ The Whisper of Flowers – exhibition of Chinese paper-cutting art runs until February 2 at the China Cultural Centre in Valletta. It is open daily, from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm to 5pm. Entrance is free.