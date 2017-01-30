Advert
Monday, January 30, 2017, 19:16

Woman, boy hurt in Qrendi crash

A woman and a young boy were injured when their car crashed into a parked vehicle in Qrendi this afternoon.

The police said the crash took place at 1.15pm in Triq is-Siġġiewi, Qrendi when the 39-year-old woman, who lives in Qrendi, lost control of her Mazda Demio, which crashed into a parked Seddon Atkinson vant.

The woman was seriously injured while a boy aged four was slightly injured.  

