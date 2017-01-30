What's on today's newspapers
News and photos of yesterday's car explosion which killed one man in Marsa dominated today's newspaper headlines.
Here are some of the other leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta leads with a University lecturer's appeal at a PN convention in Marsalforn to abolish the Gozo Ministry, which he said encouraged clientelism.
The Malta Independent quotes leaders from Malta's foster care movement expressing regret for the sidelining of former Appoġġ team leader John Rolè.
In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Simon Busuttil, who yesterday pledged a specific electoral programme for Gozo.
L-Orizzont quotes the son of deceased Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi as saying that he has new evidence that will prove that his father was innocent.
