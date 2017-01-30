'We go off-road to get home': Birkirkara residents exasperated by untarmacked road

Mose Gatt Street in Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara, is “more of a ravine”, residents have said.

A dangerous road never tarmacked by developers is driving Birkirkara residents round the bend but the transport authorities have stepped in to address the situation.

“You can’t really call this a road at all, basically it’s like having to go off-road to get home every day,” resident Janice Vella said.

“The damage it is doing to our cars must be tremendous and it is dangerous to walk to our front door.”

She was one of two residents of Mose Gatt Street in the Ta’ Paris neighbourhood of Birkirkara to contact this newspaper to complain about the untarmacked route to her home.

Resident Daniel Giacomi said the street was “more like a ravine”. He has been living in a penthouse there for 15 months. When he moved in, developers had informed him that the road would be built but more than a year later, he was still having to walk down the slippery mud-filled terrain to get to his front door.

“I’ve been calling Transport Malta and the local council for the past six months, and yet no one knows whose responsibility this is or why the road still hasn’t been completed,” he said.

The situation was so desperate that he had even written to Prime Minister.

“I know he probably won’t even read this letter but the other residents and I are getting desperate.”

A spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry said the site developers had not fulfilled their obligations under law to tarmac the surface after building apartments there.

“Nonetheless, Transport Malta has prepared tenders for the construction of the three residential roads in the area. The first one, which includes Triq Mose Gatt, will be published in the coming days,” she said.

The spokeswoman was quick to add that Transport Malta reserved the right to invoice the developers for part of the costs.