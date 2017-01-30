Watch: Agency's CEO given ‘severe warning’ for trying to create fake vacancy for official's son

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

AWAS CEO Joe Baldacchino has been given a “severe warning” for conspiring to create a fake vacancy to be filled by the son of a Home Affairs Ministry Official.

Mr Baldacchino told ministry official Ludgard Scicluna in what was meant to be a private Facebook message that he had “planted” the idea in the permanent secretary’s head that the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS) needed somebody with experience in logistics.

A screenshot of the message posted on Mr Scicluna’s wall was uploaded on daphnecaruanagalizia.com

Mr Baldacchino said in the message that the job would be created specifically for Mr Scicluna’s son.

The AWAS CEO said Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela, who is responsible for the agency, was fully aware of the ploy.

Questioned today, Mr Abela denied any knowledge of the whole affair.

“The point is, in my experience in these two years, certain people name-drop without the minister’s knowledge. I only got to know about what was written after [it became public],” Mr Abela said.

He said the call for applications for the vacancy would not be issued.

The minister said he was not ruling out that discussions about the vacancy took place with the permanent secretary, but was merely saying he was not informed “about what was written [on Facebook]”.

Asked to clarify this statement, Mr Abela said he had no idea about the whole issue prior to it being made public.

In November, the Times of Malta reported that AWAS workers were angered by the hiring of Mr Baldacchino’s son as a support worker.

Mr Abela said today that Mr Baldacchino’s son had no reason not to apply for the AWAS job after a public call for applications.