Qormi confectioner holds thief until police arrive on the scene

Sweet revenge for the confectionery owner. Photo: Shutterstock

A man who tried to rob a confectionery in Qormi got more than he bargained for yesterday after the shop's owner held him until police made it to the scene.

The attempted robbery happened on St Edward Street at around 9.30pm, police said, when a man wearing a hoodie walked into the confectionery and ordered an 18-year-old shop assistant to hand him money.

But the shop's owner, a 33-year-old from Marsascala, had other plans. He managed to subdue the thief and kept hold of him while neighbours called an off-duty policeman and prison guard, who both live nearby, for help.

The three held the aggressor until Qormi police and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit came to the scene.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Police say their investigations are ongoing.