President Coleiro Preca meets Italian President in Rome
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has had talks at the Quirinale in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
They discussed bilateral relations, Malta's presidency of the EU Council and the forthcoming Malta meeting of non-executive presidents of EU countries.
President Mattarella is due to make a state visit to Malta later this year.
