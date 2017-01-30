MP calls for speed cameras in 'residential' streets

Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo this evening urged Transport Malta to consider effective measures for speed limits in residential roads in the interests of safety for pedestrians.

He also called for the installation of speed cameras to ensure that residential roads were safe, mentioning as an example Independence Avenue and Constitution Street in Mosta which see dangerous overspeeding at night, while handling a large volume of North-South traffic during the day.

Speaking in parliament on the adjournment, the Nationalist MP expressed disquiet over the possible granting of a permit for tables and chairs instead of parking bays outside a catering establishment in Constitution street, Mosta, saying he worried about a possible accident in this busy street.

Calling for traffic calming measures, he said tough decisions needed to be taken in the interests of safety.