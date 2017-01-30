More sixth form colleges among education reform ideas floated by government

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo (left) at today's press conference. Photo: Kurt Sansone

Changing the timing of Matsec exams and exploring the possibility of having more sixth form colleges are among the proposals listed in a report targeting post-secondary sector reform.



The report was released this afternoon for public consultation.



It contains 26 "practical" proposals that also include changes to the exam model and the development of school syllabi with "21st-century skills". The working group which drafted it consulted with college heads, teachers and students, among others.



Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said the report was non-academic and provided a practical vision.



He said it addressed students between 16 and 18, an age group that has often been overlooked in the education sector.

Asked whether he agreed that obligatory education should increase to 18, the minister said it was not necessary.



He said some 90 per cent of students continued studying after the obligatory years and the challenge was to reach out to the remaining 10 per cent.



The public consultation will be open for two months.