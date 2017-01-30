Man accused of trafficking after being found in possession of three Ecstasy pills

A 25-year-old migrant has been remanded in custody after he was found in possession of three Ecstasy pills and was accused of trafficking.

Ahmed Ali Salah Lawan, 25, who lives at the Marsa Open Centre, was arrested yesterday in Paceville after being found in possession of the pills.

He pleaded not guilty to aggravated drug possession and trafficking.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli heard how the accused had taken the drug from a third party with the intention of selling it so as to earn some cash which he needed to repair a mobile phone.

The prosecution objected to the accused's request for bail observing that the drug was intended for "our children " and that the legal threshold of two pills had been exceeded.

"This is ridiculous," remarked the defence, pointing out that the whole case involved just three Ecstasy pills. Moreover, the accused, who had no previous brushes with the law, had cooperated fully with the police and could easily be tracked down since he had a fixed address.

The prosecution, however, quipped that the accused had been arrested in Paceville and not in some isolated field, making his intentions all too clear.

The court denied bail on account of the nature of the offence and also because the accused might easily abscond since he has no ties in Malta.

Inspector Kevin Pulis prosecuted.

Lawyer Patrick Valentino was legal aid.