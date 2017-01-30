Assistant Commissioner wants court to halt appointment of new police deputy commissioner

Assistant police commissioner Antoine Casha has asked a court to issue a warrant of prohibitory injunction to stop the appointment of a new deputy commissioner of police.

He said that the selection process breached regulations of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the principles of justice, equality and impartiality.

Mr Casha had placed fourth among five applicants after the applications were considered by a selection board.

However he was not given a break-down of the results for each section of the selection process.

Mr Casha, 55, said his right to a fair hearing has been violated by the authorities.

He observed before the court that the material facts requested by the PSC were the very facts which he was requesting access to in his petition to the Commission.

It was noted that his request to bring witnesses and to make submissions before the PSC had also been rejected without a valid reason.

Lawyers Ian Spiteri Bailey and Victoria Cuschieri signed the warrant.