Advert
Monday, January 30, 2017, 13:49

Airgun fired at parked car in Swieqi

A woman has reported how she found the windscreen of her car vandalised, with five airgun shots having been fired at it.

The woman reported to the police that over the weekend she parked her car in a field behind the local council offices, along with several other cars.

The damage to the windscreen was discovered this morning.

The reason for the vandalism is not known. The police are investigating. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: One dead as car explodes in Marsa

  2. Welcome to the world, baby Blue and baby...

  3. Teacher’s ‘living nightmare’ after...

  4. Massive Luqa development split 'to dodge...

  5. ‘No record’ of Sai Mizzi's performance...

  6. Priests ‘confused’ over bishops’ new...

  7. 'We go off-road to get home': Birkirkara...

  8. Qormi confectioner holds thief until...

  9. Canvasser issued direct orders for FTS...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed