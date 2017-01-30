Airgun fired at parked car in Swieqi
A woman has reported how she found the windscreen of her car vandalised, with five airgun shots having been fired at it.
The woman reported to the police that over the weekend she parked her car in a field behind the local council offices, along with several other cars.
The damage to the windscreen was discovered this morning.
The reason for the vandalism is not known. The police are investigating.
