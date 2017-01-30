A month after hijack, Afriqiyah planning regular flights to Malta -- report

The Libyan airline which had one of its aircraft hijacked to Malta two days before Christmas is now planning to start charter services to Malta.

The Libya Herald reported today that Afriqiyah Airways plans to start 'regular charter flights' to Malta from Misrata and Labraq airports.

A twice-weekly service (Sundays and Wednesdays) between Misrata and Malta will start on February 5, and that between Labraq and Malta (Tuesdays and Thursdays) on February 9.

There will be no Afriqiyah flights between Tripoli’s Mitiga and Malta. This route is currently serviced by Medavia.

Afriqiyah will start accepting reservations on February 1.

The official who confirmed the service stressed to the Libya Herald that the company would be operating charter flights.

Although the EU has banned flights between Libya and the EU, that does not cover charters.