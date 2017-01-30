Advert
Monday, January 30, 2017, 06:07 by

David Demajo, St Julian’s

Smoother flow

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I sincerely hope Transport Malta has noticed that from the day we were allowed once again to drive on the left lane (the bus lane) from Sliema through Gżira, there have been no traffic jams. On the contrary, the flow of traffic has returned to being smooth as in the past before the idiotic bus lane was introduced.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Making Malta’s presidency work for...

  2. The Maltese are enslaved by their cars

  3. Civilisation under attack

  4. The failures of Barack Obama

  5. Transport Master Plan is needed now more...

  6. At the moral crossroads

  7. Court marshals

  8. Political amalgamation

  9. Smoother flow

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed