Smoother flow
I sincerely hope Transport Malta has noticed that from the day we were allowed once again to drive on the left lane (the bus lane) from Sliema through Gżira, there have been no traffic jams. On the contrary, the flow of traffic has returned to being smooth as in the past before the idiotic bus lane was introduced.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.