Political amalgamation

I was on holiday in Malta over the Christmas period with my family. One thing that did not change in my daily routine was waking up early despite the various attempts to go back to sleep. To while away the time read articles/comments penned by either a politician or known sympathisers of a political party.

I do not usually consider their opinion worthy of my time.

As I was reading the un-ashamedly biased articles and comments I began to wonder why the Nationalist and Labour (socialist) parties do not amalgamate into one super (as in big and not great) party.

They could call themselves the National Socialist Party. I cannot be bothered to go to Google to find out whether a party with that name existed in the past.

They have so much in common. Both are not immune corruption, the word accountability is not in their vocabulary (unless it refers to their opponents), the politicians themselves are mediocre, nepotism is rife, overspending taxpayers’ money is no problem, backhanders are the norm and, unless it suits them, they keep the people who elected them in the dark.

The bottom line is that, despite all their words to the contrary, they really do not give a hoot about Malta or the Maltese.

I am sure there are more common areas between the two parties which readers can identify. Who knows, maybe an intermediary may come forward to negotiate an amalgamation.

One final point is the possible saving of €5 million in election expenses, which they can divide between them.