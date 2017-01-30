Emergency pill debate

Hats off to Miriam Sciberras and Klaus Vella Bardon for speaking out against the morning-after pill and filing a judicial protest to block its sale. They stated clear and valid medical and legal reasons why this pill should not be sold.

It is a shame and pity that this delicate issue was dealt with in such an underhand way fromthe start.

Out of nowhere, a group of about 200 women fronted, sadly, by a human rights lawyer (who, on a personal note, I used to admire for her commendable assistance to migrants) demanded the right to have the morning-after pill.

Are there only 200 women in Malta? What about the rest of the population? What about the rights of those who do not have a voice in the womb?

How do you give such pills over the counter, without a prescription, without any real advice and follow-up? To whom should it be given? Who will assume responsibility for the consequences, the after-effects, physical or psychological?

Why this rush to ram it down our throats, (forgive the pun)? Are businessmen behind all this? Is this some kind of a sick political game?

No real, serious, fair and far-reaching discussion took place on this issue.

The Medicines Authority’s judicial counter protest beggars belief. It says the morning-after pill is not abortive (this is presented as a fact, when evidence proves otherwise). It has the cheek to say the introduction of the pill will stop people from resorting to abortion. Of course, do it silently, discretely, cheaply, just take the pill. But one cannot cause harm to prevent harm. Abortion is abortion, with or without the pill.

There should be a fair debate with all the stakeholders (not like the one in Parliament) and may justice be done and common sense in favour of life prevail.