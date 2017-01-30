Record time for Amerique winner Bold Eagle

French favourite Bold Eagle, under the guidance of Franck Nivard, won the Prix d’Amerique, in Paris, yesterday. The race was 2,700m long and held in front of over 40,000 spectators. Eighteen trotters lined up on the starting line.

Bold Eagle shot to the front midway through the straight for home and dashed past the post first in an impressive new record time of 1.11.2” per kilometre.

This was Bold Eagle’s second consecutive Prix D’Amerique crown while for Nivard the success was also not his first in a top race involving the best trotters around.

Nivard won the Prix D’Amerique in 2009 first with Meaulnes Du Corta and then, in 2012 and 2013, with Bold Eagle’s sire Ready Cash.

Bold Eagle is owned by Pierre Pilarski.