Sporting briefs

FA role: Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards has resigned to take up a coaching role with the English FA. Edwards announced his departure in a statement on Orient’s official website and the League Two club are now looking for their fourth manager of the season. Edwards leaves Orient with the club in the relegation zone following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Mansfield.

Burnley: Sean Dyche has stressed Burnley still have irons in the fire ahead of the transfer-window deadline after missing out on Robert Snodgrass. Last week the Clarets had seen a bid in the region of £10m accepted for Hull’s Snodgrass only for the Scotland international to complete a switch to West Ham instead. Dyche said: “There’s a couple of things in process but we’ll just have to see if they get over the line.”

Cisse: Relegation-threatened Crotone are looking to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop from Serie A with the signing of midfielder Ibrahima Cisse from Standard Liege before tomorrow’s transfer deadline. Reports said Cisse, 22, has also been linked with Cham-pionship side Fulham but it ap-pears that Crotone have won the race to get his signature. His fee was put at around €250,000.

Mane: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be set for a place in the squad for tomorrow’s visit of Premier League leaders Chelsea after Senegal’s exit from the African Nations Cup. Reports said the club have scheduled a private jet to fly home the player after his country was knocked out by Cameroon in the quarter-finals. Mane was distraught on Saturday night after missing the critical penalty in a 5-4 shootout defeat and it remains to be seen whether Juergen Klopp will throw him straight back in.

Warnock: Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is hoping to extend his contract into next season with the Championship club. Warnock’s short-term deal runs out this summer but, after the 2-1 defeat at Reading, he revealed that he hoped to stay on in south Wales. “I’d like to get promotion next season,” Warnock, who succeeded Paul Trollope in October, said. “I’m working hard to show the club what I can do.”