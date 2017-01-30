Senglea thrash Rabat to stay on track

Rabat were outclassed by Senglea. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Senglea Athletic 6

Rabat Ajax 0

Senglea confirmed they are among the major contenders for promotion this season after hammering troubled Rabat Ajax 6-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

In the first round, these two sides shared four goals in a thrilling draw but this time Steve D’Amato’s team toyed with their opponents as Rabat’s dismal run continued – they only managed a point from their last five matches.

Senglea took only five minutes to open the score when keeper Andrew Zammit stopped a Randal Vella shot but Juninho Cabral rushed in to hit the loose ball home.

Four minutes later it was 2-0, thanks to Terence Vella. He flicked the ball in past the keeper from a Rennie Tanti centre.

Rabat’s efforts to get back into contention were weak and they only managed to weather the storm until the 59th minute when Juninho made it 3-0 from a corner.

Vella was on the mark again soon after as Senglea then rounded the score with two other late goals.

First, Mattia Del Negro headed home on 90 minutes before Dalli found the opponents’ net with a shot from outside the box deep into stoppage time.

Rabat: A. Zammit, J. Caruana, S. Gauci (S. Abela), B. Micallef, T. Ousman (E.J. Goodman), A. Smeir, D. Falzon, G. Bugeja, R. Micallef (N. Attard), C. Vella, Z. Tanti.

Senglea: T. Aquilina, R. Tanti, M.A. Borg, C. Gusman, R. Vella, P. Doffo, M. Del Negro, R. Dalli, T. Vella (D. Xuereb), A. Obaje Smith (M. De Sousa Dias), J. Cabral (K. Abela).

Referee: Darko Stankovic.

Best player: Juninho Cabral (Senglea Athletic).

Summaries

Naxxar Lions 3

Marsa 1

Naxxar: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, N. Spiteri (J. Ellul), D. Bonnici, R.G. Cassar, M. Fenech, R. Grech, L. Andriuoli (D. Jose Nocera Garcia), J. Debono, L. Adamec, Y. de Jesus Messias (S.J. Guevara Munoz).

Marsa: L. Mifsud, C. Cutajar, J. Farrugia, E. Vella, S. Meilak (M. Gauci), B. Essiel, L. Omeruo, K. Sakurai (L. A. de Melo Lima), R. Mifsud (G. Sultana), M. Busuttil, R. Refalo.

Referee: Eman Grech.

Scorers: Andriuoli (N) 4; Messias (N) 17p; Debono (N) 28; Refalo (M) 44p.

Best player: Jurgen Debono (Naxxar Lions).

Melita 1

Mqabba 2

Melita: N. Grima, M. Cachia, A. Mizzi, R. Parrado, K. Pace, N. Bradshaw, E. Cornago, J.P. Attard (M. Fenech), A. Borg Olivier, T. Singleton, L. Micallef (A. Xuereb).

Mqabba: J. Debono, G. Gesualdi, M. Bonnici, A. Mello da Silva, K. Cutajar, B. Muscat, M. Borg, P. Chimezie (J. Clifford), L. Micallef (Q. Bregman), G. Adamovic, L. Casha (D. Azzopardi).

Referee: Glenn Tonna.

Scorers: Da Silva (MQA) 7; Singleton (MEL) 58; Chimezie (MQA) 67.

Player of the match: Arilson Mello da Silva (Mqabba).

Lija Athletic 2

Qormi 2

Lija: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, P. Babic, L. Muscat, D. Scerri, E. Beu (A. Bello-Osagie), A. Sammut, A. Galea (Y. Tonna), J. Garcia Vidal, R. Sammut, A. Borg.

Qormi: J. Azzopardi, D. Vukovic, A. Cassar (D. Micallef), A. Abela, O. Sidibe, C. Farrugia, N. Ojuola, M. Barbara, L. Chiedozie (D. Medic), M. Camilleri, I. Zammit (T. Guzman).

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Scorers: Ojuola (Q) 3; Beu (L) 28; Camilleri (Q) 78; Muscat (L) 90.

Player of the match: Mark Barbara (Qormi).