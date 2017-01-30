MSE Share Index at near 9-year high
Last Friday’s minimal decline in the MSE Share Index was short-lived as the local equity benchmark moved 0.1% higher today to close at 4,723.287 points – a near 9-year high.
During this morning’s session, HSBC, RS2 and MIDI trended in positive territory whilst MIA, FIMBank, Farsons and Plaza eased lower. A further four equities, including BOV and GO, ended the session unchanged.
The share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc added 1% to a fresh near 3-year high of €2.02 across 12 trades totalling 24,108 shares. The bank is scheduled to publish its full-year results on February 21.
RS2 Software plc also performed positively with an increase of 0.6% to €1.79 albeit on lower volumes of 4,900 shares.
The only other positive performer was MIDI plc with a 0.3% rise to the €0.33 level across 6,500 shares.
On the other hand, Malta International Airport plc shed 0.5% back to the €4.05 level on a small deal of 350 shares.
Similarly, FIMBank plc retreated by 1.1% back to the USD0.89 level across five deals totalling 45,000 shares.
Plaza Centres plc also trended in negative territory today with a 4.4% drop back to the €1.10 level across a single trade of 17,300 shares.
The only other negative performing equity was Simonds Farsons Cisk plc with a decline of 0.3% to €7.28 on low volumes of 590 shares.
Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc maintained the €2.17 level on high activity totalling 82,495 shares across 28 deals.
Similarly, Lombard Bank Malta plc held on to the €2.275 level although on much lower volumes of 1,892 shares.
GO plc and Malta Properties Company plc closed unchanged at €3.40 and €0.53 respectively across shallow volumes.
The RF MGS Index extended its negative trend as it shed a further 0.3% today to a fresh 16-month low of 1,120.480 points as Eurozone yields remained close to the 0.5% early this morning. However, by this afternoon, the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield slid back to around the 0.466% level despite upbeat economic data from Spain, strengthening inflation in Germany and Eurozone economic sentiment at a near 6-year high.
Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.