­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Arun from Algiers to Algiers, the Helmut from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Venezia from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime), the MSC Clorinda from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Max Limit from Catania to Rijeka (Sullivan Shipping) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The Antwerp from Bejaia to Skikda, the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Max Value from Split to Durres (Sullivan Shipping) tomorrow.

The Maersk Arkansas from El Khoms to Singapore (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Maersk Ensenada from Rotterdam to Singapore (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the MSC Savona from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Thursday.